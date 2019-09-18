Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 13, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6913), with shares changing hands as low as $10.60 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRK was trading at a 57.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRK shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are down about 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.