Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 13, Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6913), with shares changing hands as low as $11.50 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRK was trading at a 53.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRK shares, versus BAM:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13:
In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are up about 0.4%.
