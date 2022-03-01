Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Shares, Series 13, Cross 3% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.4288), with shares changing hands as low as $14.26 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRK was trading at a 40.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRK shares, versus BAM:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13:
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) is currently off about 4.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are down about 2.1%.
