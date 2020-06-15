Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Series 30 Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30 (TSX: BAM-PRZ.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1713), with shares changing hands as low as $15.35 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRZ was trading at a 37.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRZ shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 30 (TSX: BAM-PRZ.TO) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are down about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.