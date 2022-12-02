Markets

Brookfield Asset Management's Preference Series 24 Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

December 02, 2022 — 02:06 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8093), with shares changing hands as low as $14.62 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRR was trading at a 40.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRR shares, versus BAM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24:

BAM.PRR+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 24 (TSX: BAM-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 2.3%.

