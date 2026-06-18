Brookfield Asset Management vs. Blackstone: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Brookfield Asset Management maintains high profitability with net margins exceeding 50% in its latest fiscal year.

Blackstone utilizes its massive $1.3 trillion scale to lead theglobal marketin alternative asset classes.

Which of these financial giants offers the better value for investors looking to expand their portfolios in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management ›

Both Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) dominate the world of alternative investments, which include assets like real estate and private equity that are not traded on public exchanges. While one leans heavily into infrastructure and renewable power, the other uses its massive scale to influence global markets. This makes both companies vital to follow for those interested in the sector.

The case for Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management focuses on "real" assets, providing investment products in renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, and credit. The company manages nearly $1 trillion for over 2,400 institutional clients, making it a prominent player among financial stocks. Strategic moves in 2026 include the expected acquisition of Oaktree Capital Management and an AI infrastructure partnership with Nvidia.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.9 billion, representing a growth rate of approximately 23.5% over the prior year. This expansion helped the firm generate net income of roughly $2.5 billion for the period. The company maintained a strong net margin of about 50.5%, although this was a slight decrease from the 54.5% net margin reported in the prior fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which measures total debt against shareholder equity, was roughly 0.4x. The current ratio, representing the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, was approximately 4.2x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was close to $2.1 billion for the fiscal year.

The case for Blackstone

Blackstone operates as the world's largest alternative asset manager, overseeing more than $1.3 trillion across segments like real estate and private credit. The firm serves a global base of institutional investors and is rapidly growing its reach to individual investors through dedicated private wealth platforms. Current activities include backing AI service providers through ventures like Anthropic and pursuing an acquisition of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in mid-2026.

During FY 2025, the firm generated revenue of nearly $13.8 billion, a 21.6% increase compared to the prior fiscal year. This resulted in net income of approximately $3.0 billion for the same period. While the top line grew significantly, the net margin was roughly 21.8%, representing the percentage of revenue kept as profit after all costs.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.5x. The current ratio is close to 0.9x, indicating that current liabilities slightly exceed current assets. Free cash flow for the year reached roughly $1.7 billion, though stock-based compensation represented roughly 104.7% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Brookfield Asset Management faces risks from interest rate volatility, which affects the valuations of its infrastructure and real estate holdings. Operating in over 50 countries exposes the firm to complex international regulations and varying compliance costs. The rapid pace of expansion through acquisitions, such as Boralex and Peakstone Realty Trust, also introduces significant integration and operational execution risks.

Blackstone is sensitive to economic cycles that can impact fundraising and performance-based revenue. Elevated interest rates negatively affect real estate valuations, which is a core part of its portfolio. The firm also faces intense competition for high-quality assets from other major managers like Apollo Global Management and KKR while navigating increased regulatory oversight.

Valuation comparison

Blackstone trades at a lower P/S ratio, while Brookfield Asset Management carries a higher Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Brookfield Asset Management Blackstone Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 27.0x 21.7x 17.2x P/S ratio 15.8x 11.1x N/A

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone are two of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, with each managing more than $1 trillion in assets. Which is the better buy this year? It depends on your goals and what’s already in your portfolio. Blackstone’s business is more straightforward and is focused on credit, private equity, and hedge funds. It grows its earnings by collecting performance and asset management fees and returns the earnings to investors via share repurchases and dividends (its annual dividend yield is around 4%).

Brookfield Asset Management performs similar asset management functions as Blackstone, but also operates a portfolio of its own renewable energy, infrastructure, and real estate companies. Instead of paying all of its earnings back to investors (its recent dividend yield was close to 4.2%), it also reinvests some of its earnings into its businesses.

Both stocks have been stellar holdings, delivering more than 60% total returns over the last five years, and investors may find there’s room for both in their portfolios. But if I had to choose only one, I prefer Brookfield’s more diversified approach to alternative asset management.

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Sarah Sidlow has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, KKR, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.