Brookfield Asset Management vs. Ares Management: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Brookfield Asset Management maintains a massive global footprint with over $1 trillion in assets under management across infrastructure and renewables.

Ares Management is a dominant force in the private credit market, delivering explosive revenue growth through strategic institutional partnerships.

Which of these alternative investment leaders is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management ›

As the landscape for private markets shifts, many investors are weighing the merits of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to find the best long-term growth opportunity.

Both companies are titans in the world of alternative investments, managing capital for some of the largest institutions on the planet. While they share a sector, their financial profiles and asset concentrations offer distinct trade-offs for those looking to diversify beyond traditional stocks and bonds.

The case for Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager focused on high-value sectors, such as infrastructure, renewable power, and real estate. The firm manages capital for diverse clients, including pension plans and sovereign wealth funds that seek stable, long-term returns among financial stocks. With operations in more than 15 countries, the company relies on its massive scale to secure large-scale investment opportunities that smaller competitors might miss.

Brookfield’s revenue grew 23.5% to $4.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. It reported net income of roughly $2.5 billion for the period and a solid net margin of 51.4%, showcasing the company's ability to retain a significant portion of its fees as bottom-line profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was close to 0.4x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests a conservative approach to leverage compared to many peers in the industry. The current ratio, a measure of how well a company can cover its short-term liabilities, was approximately 4.2x, while free cash flow (FCF) reached nearly $2.1 billion for the year.

The case for Ares Management

Ares Management is a global leader in credit-focused alternative investments, providing critical financing solutions across the private equity and infrastructure landscapes. The firm derives a significant portion of its management fees from Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), its flagship business development company. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the advisory agreement with this specific entity is a primary driver of annual revenue and cash flows.

Ares Management generated revenue of roughly $6.5 billion in FY 2025, up nearly 67% from the prior year. The company reported net income of close to $527.4 million and a net margin of 8.2%, reflecting aggressive investments in credit and global markets.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, Ares’ management’s debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 3.5x, indicating a greater reliance on borrowed capital to fund operations. The current ratio was roughly 2.2x, while FCF for the year was nearly $3.2 billion. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 22.7% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Brookfield Asset Management faces intense competition for investment opportunities from other large-scale managers such as Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and KKR (NYSE:KKR). The firm is also subject to complex global regulatory frameworks, where non-compliance could lead to significant fines or reputational damage. Additionally, rising interest rates can lower asset valuations and increase the cost of debt for the capital-heavy projects the firm manages.

Ares Management carries a specific risk related to its revenue concentration. Because a notable slice of its stable management fees originates from Ares Capital, any disruption to the advisory agreement or fee structure could hurt the fund’s top line and cash flows. The firm also operates in the highly competitive credit market, where it must compete with major players like Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for deal flow. Furthermore, prolonged economic downturns could lead to higher default rates within its credit portfolios, potentially reducing its performance-related income.

Valuation comparison

While Ares Management appears to have a lower Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, Brookfield Asset Management offers much higher net margins and a significantly less leveraged balance sheet.

Metric Brookfield Asset Management Ares Management Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 26.3x 21.4x 16.6x P/S ratio 15.5x 6.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Ares is primarily a private credit and direct lending company. Think of it as a large private bank for companies. So Ares gathers billions of dollars from large, wealthy institutions and finds companies — typically mid-sized — that need money, then lends them at high interest rates. That also means Ares faces all the risks a bank faces, such as default risk. Out of its $644 billion assets under management (AUM) as of the first quarter, 66% is concentrated in credit. A slow economy, therefore, can hit Ares hard.

Brookfield, on the other hand, is a diversified asset manager that invests in infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, private equity, and credit. With an AUM of more than $1 trillion, Brookfield excels at buying assets such as pipelines, toll roads, data centers, solar grids, and commercial skyscrapers, upgrading and operating them, and collecting predictable, inflation-adjusted cash flows. It is emerging as a strong artificial intelligence (AI) play. Last year, for example, Brookfield formed a $20 billion joint venture with Qatar-based Qai to develop AI infrastructure in the country.

The difference in their core portfolio composition is the primary reason why I would pick Brookfield Asset Management stock over Ares Management. With Brookfield targeting 16% annualized growth in fee-based capital (the amount of money Brookfield actively manages and charges fees for) and 18% annualized growth in distributable earnings over the next five years, this stock looks like a compelling buy.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ares Capital, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, and KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.