Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 EPS 33c, consensus 36c

November 04, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.117B, consensus $1.2B. Reports Q3 Fee-Related earnings up 14% vs. last year to $644M. Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), stated, “We delivered record results in the Q3, driven by the substantial increase in fee-bearing capital due to strong fundraising, deployment and additional strategic partnerships over the past year. This resulted in 14% year-over-year growth in fee-related earnings, while fee-bearing capital increased by 23% to $539B.”

