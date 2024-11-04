Brookfield Asset Management reports Q3 EPS 33c, consensus 36c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.117B, consensus $1.2B. Reports Q3 Fee-Related earnings up 14% vs. last year to $644M. Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), stated, “We delivered record results in the Q3, driven by the substantial increase in fee-bearing capital due to strong fundraising, deployment and additional strategic partnerships over the past year. This resulted in 14% year-over-year growth in fee-related earnings, while fee-bearing capital increased by 23% to $539B.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.