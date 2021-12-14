Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (BAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (BAMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.58, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAMR was $59.58, representing a -29.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $85 and a 24.18% increase over the 52 week low of $47.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bamr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

