Brookfield Asset Management Q4 Profit Rises; Hikes Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM_A.TO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.82 billion or $0.40 per share, compared to net income of $1.64 billion or $0.50 per share in the year-ago period.

Funds from operations or FFO per Brookfield share for the quarter increased to $1.34 from $0.75 last year.

However, revenues for the quarter declined to $17.09 billion from $17.82 billion in the previous-year quarter.

The company's board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share representing $0.52 per annum, payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 26, 2021. This represents an increase of about 8 percent over the current quarterly dividend rate.

The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

