Brookfield Asset Management Q4 Net Income Rises; Announces Dividend Increase Of 8%

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $1.12 billion or $0.66 per share from $643 million or $0.40 per share, prior year. Funds from operations per share was $1.04 compared to $1.34. Distributable earnings declined to $1.30 billion from $1.63 billion.

Fourth quarter revenues increased to $21.79 billion from $17.09 billion, last year.

The Board declared an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management were up 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

