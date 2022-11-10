Brookfield Asset Management Q3 Operating FFO Rises, EPS Down; Declares Dividend

Markets
(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported Thursday that its third-quarter operating funds from operations or FFO grew 30 percent to $1.22 billion from last year's $934 million. FFO per Brookfield share was $0.73, up from $0.56 a year ago.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $423 million or $0.24 per share, down from $797 million or $0.47 per share last year.

Revenues increased to $23.42 billion from $19.25 billion in the prior year.

Further, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on December 30, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

