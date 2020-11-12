Brookfield Asset Management Q3 FFO Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, BAM_A.TO) reported third quarter net income per share of $0.10 compared to $0.61, a year ago. FFO per Brookfield share increased to $0.65 from $0.54. Third quarter revenues were $16.25 billion compared to $17.87 billion, previous year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.