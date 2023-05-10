Brookfield Asset Management Q1 Distributable Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM, BAM.TO) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to Brookfield increased to $516 million from $348 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $0.21. Distributable earnings increased to $563 million from $491 million. Distributable earnings per share was $0.34 compared to $0.30.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $966 million from $755 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.11 billion in revenue.

"We have raised $19 billion of capital year to date, increasing trailing twelve months to nearly $100 billion. We expect this will be another strong year for fundraising," said Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

The board of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. are up 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.