Brookfield Asset Management price target raised to $68 from $55 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to $68 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm sees multiple tailwinds for the business that should continue to build over the coming quarters, highlighting an improved transaction environment for both monetizing assets as well as deploying capital, the potential acceleration of fundraising, and the potential for valuation multiple expansion as part of actions aimed at broader index inclusion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

