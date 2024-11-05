News & Insights

Brookfield Asset Management price target raised to $50 from $40 at BMO Capital

November 05, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Sohrab Movahedi raised the firm’s price target on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to $50 from $40 but keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. Heading into 2025, the company’s fundamentals remain constructive as it is progressing on fundraising initiatives across asset classes, supported by a “more constructive” environment for asset monetization, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that it is mindful that optimism is “well-reflected” in the stock.

Read More on BAM:

Stocks mentioned

BAM

