Brookfield Asset Management Nominates Director for American Equity Investment Life Board

Fintel reports that Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,886,163 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL). This represents 18.54% of the company.

Brookfield said in its filing that it would exercise its right to nominate a director for the company's board following an offer for American Equity.

"On December 8, 2022, Prosperity Group Holdings LP made a credible offer to acquire the issuer at a price of $45 per share. In a subsequent statement on December 21, 2022, Prosperity indicated that it may be interested in improving its offer subject to due diligence," Brookfield's filing said. "To help the board evaluate this offer and any other credible strategic alternatives that may arise, we intend to exercise our right to nominate a replacement director to the Board at this time," the investor concluded.

In the last filing dated December 6, 2022 they reported owning 18.54% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,564,877 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,253,182 shares, representing a decrease of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 64.07% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 2,981,932 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923,013 shares, representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 2,834,658 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822,498 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,688,716 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,057 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 8.94% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to American Equity Investment Life Holding is 0.2738%, an increase of 1.5797%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 101,117,164 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

