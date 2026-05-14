Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) Price Target Decreased by 14.38% to 49.94

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) has been revised to 49,94 € / share. This is a decrease of 14.38% from the prior estimate of 58,33 € dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38,08 € to a high of 62,09 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 41,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 24.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RW5 is 0.26%, an increase of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 1,501,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 1,193,021K shares representing 74.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Value Investments holds 30,790K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 20,178K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,860K shares , representing a decrease of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 90.89% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 13,405K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,769K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 61.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 12,736K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,863K shares , representing an increase of 38.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 43.74% over the last quarter.

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