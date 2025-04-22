Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Prices Inaugural Public Offering of $750 Million Senior Notes

Brookfield Asset Management announced a $750 million senior notes offering with a 5.795% interest rate, due 2035.

Quiver AI Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) announced the pricing of its first public offering of senior notes, which will amount to $750 million with a due date in 2035 and an interest rate of 5.795% per annum. The proceeds from this offering will serve general corporate purposes, and the sale is expected to close on April 24, 2025, pending standard closing conditions. The notes are being issued under BAM's amended shelf prospectus filed in both the United States and Canada, and interested parties can access related documents through EDGAR or SEDAR+. The press release emphasizes that this does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit offers for the notes and includes standard disclaimers regarding regulatory approvals and forward-looking statements.

Potential Positives

BAM is issuing $750 million in senior notes, which signifies strong demand for its debt offerings and may enhance its financial flexibility.

The notes carry a relatively attractive interest rate of 5.795% per annum, which could indicate favorable conditions in the current market for borrowing.

The net proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, allowing BAM to support its growth initiatives and operational needs.

This offering marks BAM's inaugural public senior notes issuance, indicating a strategic move to diversify its funding sources.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of $750 million in senior notes could indicate a reliance on debt financing, which might raise concerns about the company's leverage and financial stability.

The relatively high interest rate of 5.795% on the senior notes could be viewed negatively, suggesting that investors may perceive higher risk associated with the company's creditworthiness.

The lack of specific details on how the proceeds will be utilized beyond "general corporate purposes" may lead to skepticism about the strategic direction and priority of the funding.

FAQ

What is the amount and interest rate for BAM's senior notes?

Brookfield Asset Management is issuing $750 million in senior notes at a 5.795% annual interest rate.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on April 24, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

What will the proceeds of the senior notes be used for?

The net proceeds from the sale will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Where can investors find the prospectus for this offering?

Investors can access the prospectus on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar or SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Is there any regulatory approval for the senior notes?

The notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has their accuracy been verified.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced the pricing of its inaugural public offering of senior notes. BAM has agreed to issue $750 million principal amount of senior notes due 2035 (the “notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 5.795% per annum.





The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on April 24, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the amended and restated base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.







About Brookfield Asset Management







Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.





Forward-Looking Statements









This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”



)



. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook”, “believe”, “think”, “expect”, “potential”, “continue”, “may”, “should”, “seek”, “approximately”, “predict”, “intend”, “will”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. These statements identify prospective information. Important factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in these statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the offering, the use of proceeds from the offering and the expected closing date of the offering.









Although BAM believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, c





ertain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada and the United States, not presently known to BAM, or that BAM currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and “Item 7 - Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements” in BAM’s annual reports on Form 10-K.









Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, BAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.