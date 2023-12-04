Brookfield Asset Management Issues Statement On Origin Energy Shareholder Vote

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, BAM.TO), together with its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), acknowledged the announcement by Origin Energy Limited of the result of Origin's shareholder vote in respect of the Scheme of Arrangement with Brookfield, its institutional investors, and EIG. Origin's shareholders voted 69% in favor of the deal, which was short of the required 75% approval level required.

Brookfield said it will evaluate next steps, if any, with respect to Origin, given the strong level of Origin shareholder support for its proposal.

Connor Teskey, CEO Brookfield Renewable, said: "Our plan to accelerate the transition of Origin has generated significant interest from similar businesses around the world, who are seeking a capital and operating partner to enhance the value of their businesses by accelerating their transition."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.