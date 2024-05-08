Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reveals Drop In Q1 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $373 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $516 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.1% to $884 million from $1.054 billion last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $373 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $884 Mln vs. $1.054 Bln last year.

