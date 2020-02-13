Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.64 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $3.03 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $17.82 billion from $16.01 billion last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.20 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $17.82 Bln vs. $16.01 Bln last year.

