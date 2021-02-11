Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM):

-Earnings: $1.82 billion in Q4 vs. $1.64 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.40 in Q4 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 billion or $1.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $17.09 billion in Q4 vs. $17.82 billion in the same period last year.

