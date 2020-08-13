Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM):

-Earnings: -$656 million in Q2 vs. $399 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q2 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $0.73 per share for the period. -Revenue: $12.83 billion in Q2 vs. $16.92 billion in the same period last year.

