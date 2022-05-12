Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) released earnings for first quarter of $2.96 billion

The company's earnings came in at $2.96 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $3.78 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $21.88 million from $16.41 million last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.96 Bln. vs. $3.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.88 Mln vs. $16.41 Mln last year.

