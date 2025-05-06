Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $581 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $1.081 billion from $884 million last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

