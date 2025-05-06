Markets
BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

May 06, 2025 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $581 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $1.081 billion from $884 million last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $581 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.081 Bln vs. $884 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.