Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $495 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $916 million from $985 million last year.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $495 Mln. vs. $455 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $916 Mln vs. $985 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.