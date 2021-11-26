Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.12, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAM was $59.12, representing a -4.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.20 and a 55.91% increase over the 52 week low of $37.92.

BAM is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE). BAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports BAM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1883.33%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

