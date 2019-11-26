Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BAM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BAM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.52, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAM was $57.52, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.10 and a 57.24% increase over the 52 week low of $36.58.

BAM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM). BAM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.