Brookfield Asset Management Heats up Dispute With American Equity

Fintel reports that Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15,886,163 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL). This represents 18.54% of the company.

In the last filing, dated Nov. 8, 2022, they reported owning 18.13% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

In the latest filing on Dec. 5, Brookfield included a letter it sent to American Equity's board requesting information about its strategic partnerships with external asset managers. "Given their material nature, BAM Re has requested that the Issuer respond to such questions at its upcoming Investor Symposium, scheduled for Dec. 7, 2022," Brookfield said.

Last month Bloomberg News reported that American Equity plunged the most in more than two years after a Brookfield executive resigned from its board in a dispute over an investment in a firm run by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris , called 26North Partners.

The Toronto-based asset manager Brookfield is American Equity's largest shareholder with an 18.5% stake, but the two sides are locked in a dispute over the latter's decision to invest in a new firm started by Harris. Last month, Brookfield Chief Investment Officer Sachin Shah resigned from AEL's board, citing a disagreement over strategy.

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products with a primary emphasis on selling index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,564,877 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,253,182 shares, representing a decrease of 15.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 64.07% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 2,981,932 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923,013 shares, representing a decrease of 31.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 2,834,658 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822,498 shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,688,716 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,057 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 8.94% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to American Equity Investment Life Holding is 0.2720%, a decrease of 0.8665%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 101,230,365 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and, in particular, how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

Click to see the Fintel Fund Sentiment Score for AEL / American Equity Investment Life Holding.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.