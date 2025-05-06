BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Earnings Results: $BAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ($BAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,300,000,000, missing estimates of $1,312,905,777 by $-12,905,777.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,767,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,168,953
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 3,046,072 shares (+292.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,066,641
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,031,995 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,113,809
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,769,336 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,880,317
- NORGES BANK removed 1,737,790 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,170,840
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,489,587 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,720,719
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,359,126 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,651,037
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Empire Asset Management issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAM forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.