BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Earnings Results: $BAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ($BAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,300,000,000, missing estimates of $1,312,905,777 by $-12,905,777.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Empire Asset Management issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

