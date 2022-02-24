Brookfield Asset Management Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 18 Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc's 4.75% Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 18 (TSX: BAM-PRN.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.51 on the day. As of last close, BAM.PRN was trading at a 4.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRN shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's 4.75% Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 18:

In Thursday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's 4.75% Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 18 (TSX: BAM-PRN.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are off about 0.2%.

