Brookfield Asset Management Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/14/22, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1293, payable on 6/30/22. As a percentage of BAM.PRK's recent share price of $14.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of BAM.PRK to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when BAM.PRK shares open for trading on 6/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.69%.

As of last close, BAM.PRK was trading at a 44.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAM.PRK shares, versus BAM:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAM.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1293 on Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13:

In Friday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc's Class A Preference Shares, Series 13 (TSX: BAM-PRK.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAM) are trading flat.

