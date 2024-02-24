Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Price Target Increased by 16.51% to 44.26

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has been revised to 44.26 / share. This is an increase of 16.51% from the prior estimate of 37.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from the latest reported closing price of 41.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.27%, an increase of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.90% to 333,305K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 5.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 30,808K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,562K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,321K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 19.04% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,966K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,912K shares, representing an increase of 21.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 15,346K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,370K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 88.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,327K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,481K shares, representing a decrease of 63.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 35.05% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

