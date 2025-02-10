Brookfield Asset Management Announces EUR 20 Mln Program To Boost AI Infrastructure In France

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), Monday announced a 20 million euro-program to support deployment of artificial intelligence infrastructure in France.

Of the total investment, upto 15 million euros will be utilized to build over 500 MW of data center capacity located across several regions in France. The data center project will be led by Brookfield's portfolio company Data4, which also aims to triple that by 2030.

Meanwhile, the remaining portion of the investment will be marked for AI infrastructure-related projects such as data transfer, chip storage and energy generation.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the investment to boost AI infrastructure is crucial for the country, strengthening its position among other European countries.

The investment is projected to be delivered by 2030.

In the pre-market hours, Brookfield's stock is trading at $57.47, down 0.76 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

