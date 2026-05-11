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Brookfield Asset Agrees To Invest $500 Mln In OpenAI Deployment Company

May 11, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), an asset management firm, Monday announced that it has agreed to invest $500 million in OpenAI Deployment Company, a newly formed AI deployment platform established in partnership with OpenAI and a group of investors.

The OpenAI Deployment Company aims at enabling large enterprises to move from pilot AI use cases to scaled, enterprise-wide deployment accelerating large-scale adoption.

Brookfield Business Corporation, the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfields private equity business, will lead Brookfields investment in the partnership, BAM said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, BAM shares were trading at $49.51, down 0.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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