News & Insights

Stocks

Brookfield Announces Share Buyback Program

May 23, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) has released an update.

Brookfield Corporation has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, planning to repurchase up to 142.9 million of its Class A Shares, which is seen as an attractive investment when the market price does not reflect the company’s true value. The buyback program will run from May 27, 2024, to May 26, 2025, allowing purchases through the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. Brookfield, a global investment firm with a history of strong shareholder returns, views these repurchases as a way to utilize excess cash for a favorable return.

For further insights into TSE:BN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.