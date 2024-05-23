Brookfield Announces Share Buyback Program

Brookfield Corporation (TSE:BN) has released an update.

Brookfield Corporation has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, planning to repurchase up to 142.9 million of its Class A Shares, which is seen as an attractive investment when the market price does not reflect the company’s true value. The buyback program will run from May 27, 2024, to May 26, 2025, allowing purchases through the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. Brookfield, a global investment firm with a history of strong shareholder returns, views these repurchases as a way to utilize excess cash for a favorable return.

