Brookfield agrees to buy 60% of UAE FAB's payments unit

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners BBU_u.TO and its partners have agreed to buy a 60% stake in Magnati, the payments business of First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, valuing the business up to $1.15 billion.

FAB will retain a 40% stake in Magnati after the transaction is completed and will continue its partnership through its a long-term relationship agreement, it said.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to support FAB's growth and transformation plans, it said.

Earlier this month, First Abu Dhabi Bank made an offer to buy a controlling stake in Egypt's biggest investment bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA that values the North African lender at 18.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.18 billion).

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.