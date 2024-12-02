News & Insights

Stocks

Brookfield Adjusts Shareholder Meeting Amid Postal Strike

December 02, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A (TSE:BAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has announced a delay in its special shareholder meeting originally scheduled for December 2024 due to a postal strike in Canada. The company is working with regulators to reschedule the meeting and aims to close the proposed arrangement in early 2025. Brookfield remains a leading global asset manager, focusing on long-term investments across various sectors to generate strong returns for its clients.

For further insights into TSE:BAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.