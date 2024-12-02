Brookfield Adjusts Shareholder Meeting Amid Postal Strike

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A (TSE:BAM) has released an update.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has announced a delay in its special shareholder meeting originally scheduled for December 2024 due to a postal strike in Canada. The company is working with regulators to reschedule the meeting and aims to close the proposed arrangement in early 2025. Brookfield remains a leading global asset manager, focusing on long-term investments across various sectors to generate strong returns for its clients.

