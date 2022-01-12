Brookfield Acquires More Than 50% Shares And Voting Rights In Alstria Office REIT - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Wednesday acquired a total of 89.90 million shares and voting rights (50.50% of the issued share capital) of Germany-based REIT alstria office REIT AG. After settlement of the takeover offer, Brookfield will own indirectly more than 50% of the voting rights and the shares of alstria.

Subject to the fulfilment of all offer conditions of the takeover offer, these shares and voting rights in alstria are attributed, inter alia, to Brookfield Asset Management.

