News & Insights

US Markets
BAM

Brookfield acquires controlling stake in India's CleanMax Solar for $360 mln

June 01, 2023 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by M. Sriram for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian investor Brookfield BAM.TO said on Thursday it had acquired a controlling stake in Indian solar-panel maker CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions for $360 million.

Brookfield did not specify the size of the stake it acquired but the deal deepens Brookfield's presence in India, where it has already invested billions in private equity and real estate.

CleanMax operates solar and wind farms as well as rooftop panels for corporate clients in India including Bengaluru airport.

It generates 1.6 gigawatts of clean energy and helps offset 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, the company said.

“Indian corporates are well aligned with and actively working towards supporting the government’s net zero goals. CleanMax has a proven track record of being an efficient partner to C&I (commercial and industrial) customers, enabling them to achieve their decarbonisation targets," said Nawal Saini, managing director, renewable power & transition, Brookfield.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sriram.Mani@thomsonreuters.com;; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @followthemani))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.