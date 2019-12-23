Brookefield Infrastructure to buy telecom services provider Cincinnati Bell

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brookefield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP.N will buy telecommunications company Cincinnati Bell Inc CBB.N for about $529.42 million, the companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Cincinnati Bell shareholders will receive $10.50 per share, representing a premium of 36% to the company's Friday closing price.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

