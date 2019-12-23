US Markets

Brookefield Infrastructure to buy telecom services provider Cincinnati Bell

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published

Brookefield Infrastructure Partners LP will buy telecommunications company Cincinnati Bell Inc for about $529.42 million, the companies said on Monday.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brookefield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP.N will buy telecommunications company Cincinnati Bell Inc CBB.N for about $529.42 million, the companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Cincinnati Bell shareholders will receive $10.50 per share, representing a premium of 36% to the company's Friday closing price.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular