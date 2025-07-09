Brookdale's Occupancy Registers a Rise to 80.5% in June 2025

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently unveiled that its weighted average occupancy improved 230 basis points (bps) year over year to 80.5% in June 2025. The reported figure also denoted an increase of 50 bps from the May level. Higher occupancy rates as a result of improved move-ins and favorable move-out activity benefited the metric both on a year-over-year and sequential basis.

Consolidated occupancy was 82.2% at June-end, which expanded 70 bps sequentially on the back of sustained strong demand and sales execution.

The company also unveiled same community occupancy results for last month. Weighted average occupancy increased 220 bps year over year to 81.1%. The metric registered a sequential increase of 50 bps. At the end of June, same community occupancy stood at 82.8%, up 70 bps on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Brookdale’s weighted average consolidated occupancy expanded 200 bps year over year to 80.1% in the second quarter of 2025. It increased 80 bps when compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Benefits of Brookdale’s Improved Occupancy Rates

A steady increase in the weighted average occupancy rate suggests rising patient volumes, which bodes well for healthcare facility operators like Brookdale whose primary revenue source depends on the patient base.

As of June 30, 2025, Brookdale, through its affiliates, operated and managed 645 senior living communities across 41 U.S. states. With the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents, its expansive scale, clinical expertise and enhanced services suite uniquely position it to meet the needs of a growing elderly population in the United States.

Elevated occupancy levels are likely to drive higher resident fee revenues, which represent the most significant portion of Brookdale’s total revenues. In the first quarter of 2025, these fees accounted for nearly 96% of the company’s overall revenues. An uptick in resident fees is also expected to fuel growth in adjusted EBITDA, which is projected to range between $440 million and $450 million for 2025.

BKD’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Brookdale have gained 38.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BKD currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

