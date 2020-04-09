Brookdale to Recruit More People Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD has decided to hire employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Primarily catering to the needs of senior living communities across the United States, the company has invited people to apply for more than 4,500 posts.

Some of the positions include Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPNs), Certified Nurses Assistants (CNAs), and Caregivers, Housekeeping, Dining and Maintenance. This time, Brookdale has also invited applications for the role of Room Service Attendant. With the role inclusion, the company intends to enhance social distancing efforts during meals, which is likely to prevent further spread.

The latest hiring spree by this Brentwood-based healthcare provider reflects its efforts to add more force in efficiently serving senior communities, who are more prone to get infected by the virus. Themove also creates opportunities for several people, who are searching for jobs in the Middle Tennessee region, which is witnessing high unemployment since the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently serving 743 senior living communities across 45 states in the United States, Brookdale has also taken several precautionary measures to protect its residents. These include infectious disease-prevention training for its employees, and restrictive or limited visitation. The company has also put on hold resident admissions in certain cases.

Based on the pandemic and its adverse impacts on its earnings, Brookdale has withdrawn its previously provided 2020 guidance. It has also taken steps to preserve its liquidity, thereby, temporarily suspending repurchases under its existing share repurchase authorization. Also, the company has modified, delayed or canceled its capital expenditure projects for the time being.

Notably, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 53.6% in a year compared with its industry’s decline of 43.1%. Another stock in the same space is Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG, which has lost 28.2% in the same time frame.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, other companies in the medical space have also resorted to several measures to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN has enhanced telehealth services via video calls.

Humana Inc. HUM expanded the availability of telehealth services by providing an array of affordable and feasible options, which include early prescription refills and wider coverage of telehealth visits for urgent healthcare.

