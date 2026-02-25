Brookdale Stock Up 200%, but One Fund Dumped Its $6.5 Million Stake Last Quarter

Key Points

AYAL Capital sold 762,100 shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $6.45 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement effects.

The position previously accounted for 2.5% of fund AUM, making this a notable liquidation of a mid-sized holding.

On February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd reported selling out of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, AYAL Capital Advisors sold its entire position of 762,100 shares in Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD). The fund’s quarter-end position in the company dropped by $6.45 million, reflecting the combined impact of the exit.

What else to know

This was a full exit.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:NVRI: $15.05 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE:SEI: $14.21 million (7.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:OFIX: $11.25 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:BGSI: $9.26 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSE:PAR: $7.44 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $16.64, up 200% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $16.64 Market capitalization $3.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.20 billion Net income (TTM) ($263.00 million)

Company snapshot

Brookdale Senior Living operates senior living communities across the United States, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs)

The firm generates revenue primarily through resident fees for housing, care services, and ancillary offerings within its owned, leased, and managed communities

It serves middle to upper-income seniors seeking residential and healthcare support, with a focus on aging populations requiring varying levels of daily assistance and memory care

Brookdale Senior Living is a leading provider of senior housing and care services in the U.S., managing a broad portfolio of communities tailored to diverse senior needs. The company leverages a multi-segment model to address independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, positioning itself to benefit from demographic trends and increasing demand for senior care. Its scale and operational expertise provide a competitive edge in a fragmented industry, enabling efficient service delivery and broad market reach.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock triples in a year, disciplined managers face a simple question: lock in gains or lean in further. This exit suggests the former.



Brookdale just posted a year of tangible operational progress. Full-year 2025 revenue rose to $3.04 billion, RevPAR climbed 5.7%, and adjusted EBITDA jumped 18.5% to $457.8 million. Meanwhile, ccupancy trends improved meaningfully, with fourth-quarter weighted average occupancy up 310 basis points year over year.



Even with that momentum, however, Brookdale still posted a $263 million net loss for 2025 and carries more than $4.2 billion in long-term debt. After a 200% stock run to roughly $16.64, valuation might arguably reflects much of the near-term recovery story.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is not that Brookdale’s turnaround has failed. It is that this remains a leveraged, capital-intensive operator in a rate-sensitive business. If you own it, focus less on the stock chart and more on sustained occupancy gains, free cash flow durability, and debt reduction. In senior housing, execution compounds, and so does leverage. Shares remain more than 50% below 2015 highs and well below 2007 levels.

