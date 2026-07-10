Brookdale Senior Q2'26 Sneak Peek: Occupancy Volume Rises to 82.4%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently announced that its June 2026 weighted average occupancy climbed 200 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level to 82.5%. Sequentially, it remained stable. Generally, it sees the strongest occupancy growth during the May-September period.

In the second quarter of 2026, BKD observed a weighted average occupancy of 82.4%, up from 80.1% a year ago and 82.1% in the first quarter of 2026. It has witnessed year-over-year growth in weighted average occupancy in each of the past four quarters. At the second-quarter end, it had the capacity to serve around 46,000 residents in 41 states, with 541 communities.

The monthly occupancy rate witnessed strong growth since March 2021 level of 69.4%, the pandemic recovery inflection point. The positive trajectory is expected to partially offset the disposition of communities, supporting its resident fee revenues. Increase in same community resident fees will likely support its top line.

For 2026, the company earlier forecasted revenue per available unit, or RevPAR, to grow 8-9% from a year ago. Additionally, it expected the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $502-$516 million, up from the year-ago level of $458 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The estimate indicates a 77.8% year-over-year improvement. However, the company missed earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of negative 40%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Brookdale Senior currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are CVS Health Corporation CVS, agilon health, inc. AGL and Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s 2026 bottom line suggests 10.2% year-over-year growth. CVS has witnessed five upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for agilon health’s full-year 2026 earnings indicates a 92.4% year-over-year improvement. The estimate remained stable over the past month. The consensus mark for current-year revenues is currently pegged at $5.72 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s 2026 full-year earnings implies a 5% growth from the year-ago reported figure. THC beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 20.6%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $22.02 billion, which indicates a 3.3% year-over-year increase.

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Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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