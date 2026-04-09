Brookdale Senior Q1'26 Sneak Peek: Occupancy Volume Rises to 82.1%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently announced that its March 2026 weighted average occupancy climbed 250 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level to 82%. However, it indicates a 10-bps decline from February 2026. Generally, it sees the strongest occupancy growth during the May-September period.

In the first quarter of 2026, BKD observed a weighted average occupancy of 82.1%, up from 79.3% a year ago but down from 82.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The sequential decline was triggered by winter weather, illnesses, rate changes and holidays. It has witnessed year-over-year growth in weighted average occupancy in each of the past four quarters. At the first-quarter end, it had the capacity to serve around 51,000 residents in 41 states, with 568 communities.

The positive trajectory is expected to contribute to increased resident fee revenues. In 2025, resident fees saw a 2.4% year-over-year rise. The momentum is expected to persist, providing support to the company's results.

For 2026, the company forecasts revenue per available unit, or RevPAR, to grow 8-9% from a year ago. Additionally, it expects the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $502 million-$516 million, up from the year-ago level of $458 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter 2026 bottom line is pegged at 3 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The estimate indicates a 127.3% year-over-year improvement. However, the company met earnings estimates once in the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 15%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Brookdale Senior currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Biodesix, Inc. BDSX, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Encompass Health Corporation EHC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Biodesix’s full-year 2026 earnings implies a 22.5% improvement from the year-ago reported figure. It has remained stable over the past 30 days. Over the last four quarters, BDSX beat earnings estimates twice, met once and missed on the occasion, with an average surprise of 16.6%.

The consensus estimate for Ensign’s 2026 full-year earnings is pegged at $7.48 per share, implying a 13.9% jump from the year-ago reported level. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $5.77 billion, indicating 14.1% year-over-year growth. ENSG beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encompass Health’s 2026 bottom line suggests 8.3% year-over-year growth. EHC has witnessed five upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 12.1%.

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Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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