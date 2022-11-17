Brookdale Senior Living Prices 2.5 Mln Tangible Equity Units At $50/unit

(RTTNews) - Brookdale Senior Living Solutions (BKD), an owner and operator of retirement homes, said on Thursday that has priced its previously announced public offering of 2.5 million of its 7 percent tangible equity at $50 per unit.

The company expects the net proceeds from the offering to be at around $120.3 million, or up to $138.5 million, if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option.

Brookdale intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on November 21. Brookdale has also allowed the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to a further 375,000 tangible equity units.

BofA Securities, Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The retirement homes operator intends to apply to list the tangible equity units on the NYSE under the symbol "BKDT."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.