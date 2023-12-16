Brookdale Senior Living Inc - Units (Tangible Equity Units 15 (BKDT) Price Target Increased by 10.63% to 89.64

The average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc - Units (Tangible Equity Units 15 (NYSE:BKDT) has been revised to 89.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.63% from the prior estimate of 81.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.06 to a high of 131.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.47% from the latest reported closing price of 81.88 / share.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc - Units (Tangible Equity Units 15 Declares $0.88 Dividend

On October 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2023 received the payment on November 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $81.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.41%, the lowest has been 2.90%, and the highest has been 7.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=27).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -5.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc - Units (Tangible Equity Units 15. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKDT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 2,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Highbridge Capital Management holds 449K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKDT by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 418K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKDT by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 250K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 225K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKDT by 26.38% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 205K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

