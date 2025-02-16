BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING Earnings Preview: Recent $BKD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING ($BKD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $789,598,557 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BKD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING Insider Trading Activity

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING insiders have traded $BKD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEE S WIELANSKY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $56,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.